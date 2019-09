The Charmed Nook, at 611 Locust Street in downtown Chillicothe, has won the third quarter Business Spotlight award.

The Business Spotlight award is given out on a quarterly basis to a business that has positively impacted downtown Chillicothe. The Charmed Nook recently underwent a massive renovation with the help from Main Street Chillicothe’s façade renovation grant. This renovation included rebuilding their storefront and providing access to the beautiful apartment upstairs.

