Charlie Bacon is guest speaker at Baccalaureate held for Trenton High School students

Trenton High School instructor and coach Charlie Bacon was the guest speaker Wednesday night for the senior class Baccalaureate held at First Baptist Church in Trenton.

Bacon is a 2002 graduate of Trenton High School and has been teaching 11-years. In portions of his remarks, Bacon reflected on memories of individual members of the class of 2018 and shared some advice.

The commencement ceremony is Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Ketcham Community Center. A list provided by Trenton high school shows seventy-seven students are to be graduated on Sunday, twenty-eight of whom are National Honor Society members.

Members of the Trenton High School concert band and THS Goldrush provide music for the commencement. Principal Ron Franklin will announce the honor graduates. Students delivering remarks will be the class Valedictorian and Salutatorian.

