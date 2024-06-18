Share To Your Social Network

Charles M. “Mike” Childers, age 78, a resident of Dawn, Missouri, passed away on June 15, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. He was born the son of Harvey and Ruth (Jameson) Childers on December 29, 1945, in Kansas City, Missouri. Mike was a 1963 graduate of Chillicothe High School.

Mike began his career at the age of 16 at the Botts and Tye Corporation in Chillicothe, Missouri, a business that he and his wife Beverly later came to own. He was a member of the Carrier Dealer Advisory Council, which aided in the development of the Infinity thermostat control. He was a member of the American Trap Shooters Association and taught many youths to become competitive shooters. He was a Christian, an outdoorsman, an avid reader, and a student of history. Those who knew him found him to be fair, intelligent, and highly proficient in all things mechanical.

Mike is survived by his wife, Beverly, of the home; son, Tim (Laura) Childers of Dawn, Missouri; daughter, Sara (Toby) Crowden of Jackson, Missouri; grandchildren, Brett Varner, Lauryn Varner, Grace Crowden, and Britt Crowden; and sister, Carol Wittig of Tarboro, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth McVey; his father, Harvey Childers; his brother, John Childers; and sisters, Helen Burns, Barbara Veron, and Sue Ziegemeier.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Before the service, a visitation will be held at the same location from 10:00 a.m. until the service begins. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Welsh Cemetery, Dawn, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Welsh Cemetery Association and/or the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

