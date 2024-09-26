Chariton County arrest leads to multiple charges after high-speed pursuit

A pursuit by law enforcement in Chariton County on the morning of Thursday, September 26th, resulted in the arrest of an individual after a high-speed chase.

According to Chariton County Sheriff Erick Billups, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling at approximately 120 miles per hour in a 60-mile-per-hour zone. The driver failed to stop and fled eastward toward Salisbury. The individual eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

The Salisbury Police Department and deputies from the Chariton County Sheriff’s Office were called in to assist with the search. Officers deployed the sheriff’s office’s thermal drone to help locate the suspect. The individual was found lying in the grass in the backyard of a nearby residence.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Ahmad Jamal Dupree of Sedalia, was taken into custody and transported to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

Dupree is facing multiple charges, including felonies for aggravated fleeing a stop or detention and driving while revoked or suspended. Additionally, he has been charged with the misdemeanors of exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 miles per hour or more and operating a motor vehicle owned by another individual while knowing the vehicle owner had not maintained financial responsibility. Dupree’s bond has been set at $3,000 cash only.

