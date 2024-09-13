Charges filed in connection with weapon incidents near Chillicothe Middle School

A Chillicothe man is facing multiple felony charges following alleged incidents near the Chillicothe Middle School, where he reportedly wielded scissors and an ax.

Fifty-two-year-old Chad O’Bryan has been charged with two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting. O’Bryan is currently being held without bond.

A probable cause statement details that Chillicothe police officers responded to a call on September 3rd in the 1400 block of Polk Street regarding a man, later identified as O’Bryan, swinging a pair of scissors. It was reported that O’Bryan stepped onto school property during the incident. Officers instructed him to disarm, which he complied with, and advised him to remain off school property before leaving the scene.

Later that same day O’Bryan approached a victim in a threatening manner while wielding an ax. The victim left the area without further incident.

On September 11th, a witness allegedly saw O’Bryan spinning what appeared to be a gun, however, Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reported that no firearm was found at the scene. Officers seized both the scissors and the ax during the investigation and took O’Bryan into custody.

The incidents reportedly caused enough concern to prompt changes in daily operations at the school to protect students.

It was also noted that O’Bryan has an active, non-extraditable warrant for his arrest in the State of Georgia for alleged terroristic threats.

