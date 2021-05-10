Charges filed against two Trenton residents include burglary and felony assault

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

Charges were filed on Sunday following arrests made by Trenton Police in connection with two separate incidents Saturday.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kyle Graves of Trenton has been charged with a felony of second-degree burglary and with a misdemeanor of violation of an adults’ protection order.

Warrant information accuses Graves of entering, an unlawfully remaining, at 215 East 8th Court, a structure belonging to Tina Gannan. Graves is accused of violating a protection order at that same address.

Forty-six-year-old Tracie Todd of Trenton has been charged with a felony of assault in the third degree and with a misdemeanor violation of a protection order for an adult. Ms. Todd is accused of using a closed fist to strike David Thrun in his face causing him to suffer pain.

Bonds for Graves and Todd are $5,000 cash each. They are listed for appearances Tuesday in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

