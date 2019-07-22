Charges filed against two in Sunday morning multi-county pursuit

Two Kansas City men were charged Monday in Clinton County stemming from Sundays’ law enforcement pursuit that ended in Clinton County.

Missouri state troopers and other officers were involved in a multi-county chase Sunday morning with three allegedly stolen vehicles from a dealership at Springfield, Illinois. Sources report the three drivers were apprehended after the vehicles were stopped due to spiked tires and one that crashed.

Online court information shows three felony counts have been filed in Clinton County against 23-year-old JaJuan Lee Coleman and 24-year-old Russell Reed. Each is accused of tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing creating a substantial risk of injury or death to another, as well as leaving the scene of an accident in which property damage exceeds $1,000.

The highway patrol previously reported three vehicles traveling at high speed were spotted after 7 am Sunday morning on westbound Highway 36. One vehicle came to a stop near Brookfield after tires were spiked. That driver was taken into custody. Officials say the other two vehicles continued west into Clinton County, traveling on to Interstate 35, southbound from Cameron.

The vehicles then attempted to exit at mile marker 48 when one of them crashed. The third vehicle was on Interstate 35 when troopers spiked the tires at mile marker 33. Those two drivers were taken into custody late Sunday morning.

State troopers were assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Cameron Police, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, and Brookfield Police.