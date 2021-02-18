Charges filed against Milan man who forced his way into woman’s home

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Milan man arrested by the Highway Patrol in Sullivan County on February 17th has been charged with the felonies of burglary—first degree and domestic assault—third degree. Online court information shows 35-year-old Jeremiah Thomas Hurdle’s bond is $50,000 cash only.

A probable cause statement from the Patrol accuses Hurdle of demanding money for food from a woman before pulling up in her driveway, banging on her front screen door, and forcing his way into her home. He is accused of grabbing the woman’s arm, knocking her cell phone out of her hand, and pushing her back with both hands against her chest. He allegedly demanded the woman kneel to him and yelled: “I am God.”

The probable cause statement notes Hurdle has an altered mental state and has admitted to being under the influence of Xanax, methamphetamine, and marijuana. It was also noted he has demanded money and been involved in verbal altercations with other family members and businesses in Green City.

