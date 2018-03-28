Charges filed against Jameson man who’s 4-year-old son was injured in crash

Charges have been filed in Daviess County Circuit Court accusing a Jameson man of his involvement in an injury accident last Saturday night.

29-year-old Andrew Adkison faces one felony count of driving while intoxicated, alcohol involved, causing serious injury to a young boy who was a passenger in the pickup truck. Adkison faces a misdemeanor count of failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He’s also been accused of a seat belt infraction – alleged failure to secure a child under the age of eight in a child restraint or a booster seat.

Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren was named as a special prosecutor and filed the charges recently in Daviess County Circuit Court. Online court information shows that Adkison is to be arraigned April 3 at 1:30 pm before Judge Daren Adkins in the associate division of circuit court at Gallatin.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% deposit allowed.

The Highway Patrol reported the March 24th rollover accident, on Route P, caused serious injuries to a four-year-old boy, Raylan Adkison of Jameson who at the time was hospitalized at Children’s Mercy in Kansas City.

Like this: Like Loading...