Charges filed against driver in fatal Carroll County crash

Charges have been filed in Carroll County against the driver of a car involved in a weekend crash that claimed the life of a passenger.

Thirty-year-old Dustin Michael Goodale of Carrollton was charged Monday with driving while intoxicated leading to the death of another person. Goodale also faces misdemeanors of careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, no proof of vehicle insurance, and with an infraction: no seat belt worn at the time of the accident.

Online court information shows bond at $20,000 although the associate circuit court would allow a ten percent payment under certain conditions.

The early Saturday morning accident claimed the life of 28-year-old Andrew Lee Waters of Carrollton. The highway patrol reported the car carrying the two men traveled off a county road, began to slide, and overturned. In the process, the victim, Andrew Waters, was thrown out of the car. The vehicle came to a stop in a soybean field. The patrol report listed the driver, Dustin Goodale, with minor injuries but refused treatment.

Bittiker funeral home at Carrolton reports the service for Andrew Waters will be Wednesday afternoon at 1 o’clock. A family visitation is 10 until 12:30; and a Masonic service is at 12:45 with burial will be in Fair Haven Cemetery of Norborne.

