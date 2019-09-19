Charges filed against two who fled from authorities

Charges have been filed in Livingston County against the suspects taken into custody following a fugitive investigation and manhunt in Livingston County this week.

Brandon Michael Wood has been charged with felony stealing, $750 or more with bond set at $20,000 cash only. Another suspect in the investigation, Charles Mullenix, has also been charged with felony stealing, $750 or more, with a bond of $25,000 cash only.

Wood and Mullenix are scheduled for the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court September 20, 2019.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples said the two were considered to be armed and dangerous. They fled when law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle in which they traveled. The pair stopped at U. S. Highway 36 and LIV 261 before allegedly jumping out of the vehicle and running into a cornfield near LIV 261 and 244.

The Chillicothe Police Department, sheriff’s offices from Livingston and Linn counties, and Highway Patrol were involved in the investigation.

