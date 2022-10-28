Charges dropped against Kirksville woman charged with murder

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A case has been dismissed for a Kirksville woman charged with first and second-degree murder. According to Harrison County Circuit Clerk Sherece Eivins, charges for Makuya Stephanie Kambamba were dismissed nolle pros on August 1, 2022.

Kambamba also faced charges of first and second-degree involuntary manslaughter and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

The charges came after a child death investigation in May 2020. The Highway Patrol accused Kambamba of giving birth to a live infant in the restroom toilet at a private business. Other media outlets identified the business as Smithfield Foods of Milan.

The Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy, which was said to reveal evidence consistent with a drowning victim.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office requested the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control assist with the investigation.

Online court information shows charges were originally filed in Sullivan County in May 2020. The case was transferred to Harrison County on a change of venue in October 2020.

KTTN attempted to contact the attorneys involved in the case, but neither has returned our calls.