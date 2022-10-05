Changes to city ordinances regarding dogs dominate Trenton Administrative Committee meeting

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Members of the City Council’s Administrative Committee on Tuesday night discussed potential changes to City of Trenton ordinances governing dangerous dogs and a separate section on confinement of dogs.

Present were committee members Danny Brewer, Marvin Humphreys, and Glen Briggs plus City Administrator Ron Urton, City Clerk Cindy Simpson, City Attorney Tara Walker, Police Lieutenant Larry Smith, and Animal Control Officer Les Spickard. One member of the public also attended the city hall meeting.

After much discussion, Urton said the committee asked the city attorney to research suggested ideas that would amend certain provisions of the confinement ordinance. Any changes are to be presented at a future meeting of the Administrative Committee so they can be reviewed before possibly advancing to the full city council. The confinement section refers to dogs within the city limits of Trenton that have been determined to be “dangerous.”

At last week’s council meeting, Councilman Humphreys brought up an incident in which a person was bitten by a dog; and contended provisions of the dangerous dog ordinance were not followed in this case. The council then referred the concern to the administrative committee.