Change in date announced for start of preschool classes in Trenton

A change in date has been announced for preschool classes in Trenton.

Due to what director of special services, Tara Hoffman, called unforeseen circumstances, the first day for the Trenton R-9 pre-school will be Tuesday, September 8th. The school district reports it’s utilizing the pre-school staff in areas of need. This will allow for in-person learning, Kindergarten through 12th grade, beginning as scheduled on Wednesday, August 26th.

Superintendent Mike Stegman has said as many as 15 staff members are under quarantine because they were said to have had “close contact” with one or more people who tested positive recently for Covid-19. Stegman has not revealed the gender, nor where contacts were made, and there’s no indication whether the infected persons are an employee, student, or visitor. He did say one individual who tested positive was said to have been on the Trenton school campus.

Trenton will use substitutes and some existing staff will be re-assigned to fill the temporary staffing vacancies while persons observe quarantine.

