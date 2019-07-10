“Chalk on the Walk” now scheduled for July 12, 2019

Five Points Alive and Main Street Trenton’s Chalk on the Walk has been rescheduled for Friday, July 12, 2019. The event was postponed last month due to the weather.

Spokesperson Sena Arnold says Chalk on the Walk will begin with registration at the Sesquicentennial Park gazebo Friday morning from 9 to 10 o’clock. Water-soluble pastel chalk will be provided to each registrant, however, registrants must bring any additional supplies.

Spectators are welcome to watch during chalk time from 10 to 3 o’clock with judging beginning at 3 o’clock. Cash prizes will be awarded at 3:30 in three age divisions: youth for participants ages eight to 12, teens 13 to 17, and adults 18 and older.

Applications for Chalk on the Walk can be obtained at Vintage Vines or by calling 660-359-1446. Interested individuals can also obtain applications at the event at Sesquicentennial Park prior to the event Friday.