“Chalk on the Walk” event in downtown Trenton postponed

An event called “Chalk on the Walk” scheduled for Friday Morning, June 21, 2019, in downtown Trenton has been postponed due to rain. A new date for the kid’s event has yet to be determined

Food will be available, rain or shine, beginning at 6 o’clock on Friday evening at the Space on Main Street in downtown Trenton with proceeds going to Five Points Alive.

Trenton cruise night activities are still on tonight, although they are subject to weather conditions permitting and a forecast of more rain and/or storms.