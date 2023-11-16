Chain-reaction collision involving five vehicles on I-35 results in injuries to 6, including an 8 year old girl

On November 15, 2023, at approximately 2:14 p.m., a traffic accident occurred on northbound Interstate 35, about two miles north of Lathrop, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident involved a chain-reaction collision with five vehicles.

The collision sequence began when a 2019 Ford F350 struck the rear of a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, causing the latter to hit the back of a 2012 Mitsubishi Galant. Following this, the Ford F350 continued northbound, colliding with a 2015 Volvo, which then struck a 2019 Kia Sorento. The vehicles sustained varying degrees of damage, with the Ford F350, Mitsubishi Galant, and Chevrolet Equinox being towed from the scene due to total damage.

Involved in the accident were drivers Joshua J. Moore, 38, from Cameron, Missouri, driving the Mitsubishi Galant; Tanya D. Lund, 54, from Spring, Texas, in the Kia Sorento; William D. Eaton, 59, from Kidder, Missouri, behind the wheel of the Ford F350; Rodney S. Roberts, 64, from Kansas City, Missouri, driving the Volvo; and Larry J. Bramer, 78, from Baldwin, Iowa, in the Chevrolet Equinox.

The crash resulted in minor injuries to several individuals, including two juvenile females aged 8 and 16, Jessica L. Moore, 34, and the drivers Joshua J. Moore, Tanya D. Lund, and Larry J. Bramer. Joshua J. Moore was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The injured were transported to Liberty Hospital and Cameron Regional Medical Center by Holt EMS and Tri-County EMS, respectively.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and the Lathrop Fire Department.