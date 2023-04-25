Chad Boyd and Catherine Hamilton are NCMC commencement speakers

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

NCMC Foundation Board Members Chad Boyd, Hy-Vee Store Manager, and Catherine Hamilton, Chief Nursing Officer of Saint Luke’s Health System-Critical Access Region, will give the commencement addresses at North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Missouri, on May 6, 2023. Chad Boyd will speak at the 9:00 a.m. morning ceremony, and Catherine Hamilton will be the 1:00 p.m. afternoon speaker. Both ceremonies will occur at the Ketcham Community Center on the NCMC campus near downtown Trenton.

Chad Boyd has held a leadership role with Hy-Vee for almost 25 years. He began his career with Hy-Vee as a Shift Manager in Waterloo, Iowa. In 2001, Mr. Boyd moved to Trenton, Missouri, and has had many different roles throughout his tenure at the store. His most recent leadership role within the company is as Store Manager in Trenton. Mr. Boyd completed Hy-Vee University, a yearlong training program, and also completed Dale Carnegie professional development. Mr. Boyd received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Northern Iowa.

Mr. Boyd is actively involved within the community, including serving as President or member on the following: United Way of Grundy County Board, Riverside Country Club, Trenton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation Board, Northwest Workforce Development Board, and North Central Missouri College Foundation. Mr. Boyd also served as a Trenton Chamber of Commerce Ambassador for six years. Along with his community involvement, Mr. Boyd is actively involved in the First Assembly of God Church.

Mr. Boyd’s family consists of his wife Trudy and sons Austin (daughter-in-law Sadie) and Noah. Chad enjoys fishing, playing golf, and traveling with his family.

Chad has been a North Central Missouri College Foundation Board member since 2018 and is currently on the Holiday Hoops committee. Chad also serves as a member of the NCMC President’s Community Council.

Catherine Hamilton joined Saint Luke’s Health System in May 2011 as the Chief Nursing Officer of Hedrick Medical Center. In September 2017 she was promoted to a Regional CNO position adding Wright Memorial Hospital as part of her stewardship. She was promoted to the position of Chief Nursing Officer, Critical Access Region in January 2019. In this role, her focus is strategic alignment, reduction of variation, and improving efficiencies within and between the 4 Saint Luke’s critical access hospitals.

Catherine has 32 years of nursing experience in diverse clinical settings and 22 years of leadership experience in acute care and community settings. Catherine has led many successful initiatives on behalf of the Critical Access Region including onboarding hospitals as new system partners, implementation of a comprehensive electronic documentation system, integration of using productivity measures throughout all clinical departments, coordination of the clinical move to a new facility, developing regional approaches to staffing, developing programs to attract and retain clinical staff, integrating diverse teams as well as oversight of patient experience initiatives and achieving highest decile clinical quality scores. She also serves as the Critical Access Region Incident Commander in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic leading the region in strategic responses as it maneuvers this highly volatile situation.

Catherine is active within the community having served as the president of the Missouri Organization of Nurse Leaders board of directors from 2020 – 2022 and is currently the Far West Missouri Stake Relief Society President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Hamilton holds a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the University of Missouri- Kansas City and a Master’s degree in Nursing Leadership from Webster University.

Catherine has been a member of the North Central Missouri College Foundation Board since 2022 and is a current member of the Scholarship Committee.

North Central Missouri College is honored to have both guests as our commencement speakers and appreciates their commitment to providing our graduates with professional and thoughtful advice for their future endeavors.

