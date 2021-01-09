CEO of Carroll County Memorial Hospital announces retirement

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Carroll County Memorial Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Tindle, has announced his retirement as CEO effective June 30, 2021.

“It certainly has been tough making this decision because I truly cherish the community and specifically CCMH,” Tindle said. “I turn 66 this year and think it is the right time for Tammie and me to spend more time with family and pursue our many and varied interests.

“I have made it a personal mission to work as hard as possible to leave this community in a stronger place than it was when I returned in 2007,” he said. “With the commitment and effort of a lot of people, I truly believe that has happened. The job isn’t finished, but there are so many great young leaders that will continue that effort.”

The Hospital Board has engaged a search firm that has begun the process of finding Tindle’s replacement. A search committee of eight members, comprised of the board, medical staff, and senior administration, will work with Edwards Search Consultants to complete the process. It is anticipated to take 90-120 days for the process to complete.

“Serving as CEO of CCMH has been an incredible privilege these past nine years,” Tindle said. “A member of the Tindle family has been CEO of this hospital for approximately 50 of its 60 years of service. I am proud to be a part of that legacy. It is hard to find words to describe the level of excellence CCMH hospital staff and medical staff provide patients on a daily basis. They are second to none.”

