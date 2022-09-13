Central Zone Polocrosse to hold Regional Mega Clinic at Green Hills Equestrian near Harris

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Central Zone Polocrosse will be holding a 3-day Regional Mega Clinic at Green Hills Equestrian near Harris, MO, two miles south of Highway E on Ava Drive in Sullivan County. The event begins Friday, September 16th, and continues through Sunday the 18th.

“This is the King of the one-horse sport,” said Robin Moschetti Chief Riding Instructor at the facility. “It is a very fast-paced sport and tests the endurance of the horse and rider. Both must continually compete in three 8-minute periods without changing mounts” Robin concluded.

Spectators are welcome to come throughout the event. Training and practice will begin at 8 AM each day followed by competition in the afternoon ending around 5 PM on Friday and Saturday and 1 PM on Sunday There is no cost for admission and everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair and cooler and watch. Limited concessions will be available during the day.

On Saturday from 9-12, anyone may enroll in a 3-hour “Entry to Polocrosse” training session You may bring your own horse or use one of Green Hills Equestrian’s or just learn ball handling skills un-mounted The cost is $35 per rider Please call or text 319-389-9934 to register or ask questions.

Polocrosse is a competitive equestrian team sport, originally developed in Australia. It combines Polo, Lacrosse, and Netball, in a fun and exciting sport. Sometimes referred to as “poor man’s polo”, Polocrosse is NOT the same as polo and only requires one horse! It is played on a 55m x 146m field that is divided into 3 zones; 2 end zones and a midfield.

The sport is played 3 against 3 in a series of timed Chukkas. Players vie for the ball with a netted racquet in an attempt to pick it up and pass it to the goal-scoring player. The most goals in the chukka series win the game.

Green Hills Equestrian is being considered to host the 2023 National Polocrosse meet.

(Photo via Green Hills Equestrian Facebook Page)