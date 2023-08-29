Central Missouri teenager indicted on child sex charge

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from Franklin County, Missouri has been accused of filming a sex act with a child in June.

Brandon Daniel Espinoza, 19, made his first appearance in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Friday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation of a child. He was indicted August 23.

The indictment accuses Espinoza of filming a sex act with a 5-year-old boy in June.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Chapman is prosecuting the case.

