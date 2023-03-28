Central Missouri man man accused of child sex crime

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Franklin County, Missouri man has been accused of a federal criminal sex act with a minor.

Scott M. Arnold-Micke, 46, was indicted on March 22, 2023, on one count of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. He appeared in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, after his arrest, and pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.

The indictment alleges that from approximately the spring of 20l8 through the fall of 2020, Arnold-Micke transported a child who was as young as 11 with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A motion seeking to have Arnold-Micke held in jail until trial accuses him of continuously sexually assaulting at least six other minors. Arnold-Micke traveled into seven states with minors to engage in sexual intercourse, the motion says. The alleged victim listed in the indictment sought medical treatment after Arnold-Micke knocked teeth out of the minor’s mouth for refusing to engage in sexual intercourse, the motion also says.

Any other potential victims are asked to contact the FBI in St. Louis at 314-589-2500 or call the Rolla Police Department at 573-308-1213 and ask for a detective.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Rolla Police Department, and the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dianna Collins is prosecuting the case.

