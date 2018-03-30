Center, Missouri man arrested on out-of-state warrant

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Center, Missouri man Friday morning in Linn County on an out-of-state warrant on multiple counts of fraud.

The Patrol’s arrest report shows that 34-year-old James Brothers was arrested on a felony warrant for fugitive from out of state from Calhoun County, Florida on six counts of organized scheme to defraud as well as two counts of exploitation of an elderly person.

He was transported to the Macon County Jail with extradition proceedings for Brothers are pending.

