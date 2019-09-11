“Celebrities versus Trenton Heroes” softball game set for Saturday

Coaches have been selected for a pair of softball games in Trenton Saturday night, September 14, 2019, pitting celebrities of the community versus Trenton Heroes.

It’s the 11th year for the celebrity softball games which will be played at Griffin Field. This year, the games are dedicated for the late Larry Leininger of Trenton which will include a balloon launch in his memory.

Opening ceremonies begin at 6 o’clock and a flag ceremony is planned. The national anthem is to be sung by Toni Allen, then Doctor John Holcomb will throw out the first pitch to the Leininger’s daughter, Shelly.

Coaches for the celebrities will be Linda Lynch and Dave Bain and coaching the Trenton Heroes will be Terry Wynne and Jon Guthrie.

The activities Saturday night also include an auction of two gift baskets of homemade canned items donated by Sam Day, a signed poster of retired Kansas City Chief and NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez. More items will be added including KTTN’s donation of free tickets to the September 29th Kansas City Royals baseball game and the Kansas City Renaissance Festival.

