Celebration of Life: Larry Don Sell

A celebration of life for Unionville resident Larry Don Sell will be on May 28th at 11 a.m. at the Unionville United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be at the Unionville Cemetery. Visitation starts May 28th at 9:30 in the morning.

Larry Sell died May 9th at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. He was 72.

Survivors in the area include his wife Lillian Sell of Unionville.

Memorials may be made to the Unionville United Methodist Church Building Fund in care of the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home of Unionville.