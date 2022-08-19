Celebration of Life: Brenda Lee Betz

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Brenda Lee Betz, 63, a former resident of Laredo, Mo currently of Bellevue, NE died peacefully in her home on Saturday, August 13. She was born in Trenton, MO on February 12, 1959. She was the oldest of three girls born to Paul and Judith Barritt of Mercer, Mo.

Brenda attended high school at Mercer, MO, and earned her associate’s degree from NCMC in Trenton. She was a member of the Galt Christian. Brenda worked at Modine in Trenton, at the Women’s Correctional Facility in Chillicothe, and most recently as a security officer in the Bellevue, Nebraska schools.

In 2019 Brenda moved to Bellevue, NE where she and her friend Richard Rule currently lived.

Survivors include three sons: Whitney and Brandi Hastings of De Soto, KS; Noah and Brandy Hastings of Independence, MO; Skylar and Mandy Betz of Box Elder, South Dakota; one daughter, Ariel and Vincent Harris of Trenton. Her seven grandchildren are Tayler Hastings, Walker Hastings, River Jo Hastings, Gunison Hastings, Diezel Hastings, Ryeland Kirk, and Meadow Griffin; one sister, Becky Freeman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Betz; parents Paul and Judith Barritt; and sister Lacraica Barritt.

Join friends and family in celebrating her life Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 11 – 2 at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton. Ceremony at 11 with lunch at noon.

Donations can be made to the South Evans Cemetery in Grundy County.