“Celebration of Life” announced for Rotary International’s former president

The date and location have been set for a “Celebration of Life” to honor Kirksville resident and former president of Rotary International, Ray Klinginsmith. The event will take place this Saturday, February 10th, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DuKum Inn, located at 111 South Elson in Kirksville.

Kirksville Rotary reports that attendees are encouraged to wear apparel that represents their connection to Klinginsmith. This can include clothing from Truman State University, the University of Missouri, Kansas City Chiefs, or a local Rotary club.

Ray Klinginsmith passed away at the age of 86 on January 17th. He was a retired attorney and professor. He is survived by his son, Kurt, from Kirksville.

Donations are suggested to the Truman State University Foundation at 100 East Normal Street in Kirksville, 63501. On the memo line, please mention the contribution is for the Ray and Judie Klinginsmith Nursing Scholarship.

Arrangements are by the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.

