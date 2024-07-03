Celebrate the 17th annual Fourth of July in Cainsville, July 5-7

Share To Your Social Network

The 17th Annual Fourth of July Celebration will take place in Cainsville this weekend. The “Blast from the Past”-themed event will be held at the ballpark from July 5th through 7th.

Farmers Bank will sponsor an appreciation supper on July 5th at 5 p.m., with free-will donations accepted. Music Bingo will start at 6 p.m.

Activities on July 6th will include a craft and vendor fair beginning at 8 a.m. D and R Auto will sponsor a parade at 10 a.m. The day will feature children’s games and a train, a car show, a baby show, a cornhole tournament, and a scavenger hunt. Additional activities will include kickball, Bingo, horseshoes, a duck run, Super Farmer at 5 p.m., and a performance by Casey Peasley and a band at 6 p.m. The Girl Scouts will serve cake and ice cream at 8 p.m. for free-will donations. A presentation of colors will occur at 9 p.m., followed by fireworks at dark.

Gun raffle tickets will be on sale throughout the event. The winner will be announced during the band intermission on July 6th. Tickets cost $10 each or $20 for three. Event attendees must be at least 21 years old to purchase a ticket, and the winner must pass a background check.

A church service will be held at the Cainsville Christian Church on July 7th at 11 a.m.

More information about the celebration can be found on the Cainsville, Missouri City Happenings Facebook page.

