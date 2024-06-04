Celebrate Sliced Bread Day in Chillicothe with concerts and events

Share To Your Social Network

Sliced Bread Day in Chillicothe will be celebrated the last weekend of June.

Main Street Chillicothe will hold a kickoff concert at the Silver Moon Plaza on June 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. Food trucks will be available.

A YMCA 5K Run/Walk will start at the Silver Moon Plaza on June 29. Check-in and registration will begin at 7 a.m., and the run/walk will start at 8 a.m.

A farmers market will be on the courthouse square from 8 a.m. to noon, offering homemade and homegrown items.

Multiple activities will take place at the Grand River Historical Society Museum on June 29. Bread drop-off for a bread baking contest will be from 8 to 10 a.m., with judging from 11 a.m. to noon, and sampling and slicing at 12:30 p.m. Sliced Bread pageants will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. for participants aged 18 and younger. Heritage Day exhibits will be on display from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food and vendor booths, traditional art demonstrations, a flea market, a swap meet, and antique vehicles. Entries for an innovation fair will be accepted the week before Sliced Bread Day and will be on display during the event.

At First and Elm Streets, attendees will learn about the history of sliced bread. The Home of Sliced Bread Building will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special guest speakers and entertainers will be present from 1 to 6 p.m. An interactive community mural project, trolley rides, games, inflatables, and food will also be available.

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the Slice of Home Concert in the Blackwater Restaurant parking lot on June 29 at 7 p.m., featuring performances by local musicians.

The Chillicothe Mudcats will play the Kansas City Monarchs at Shaffer Park at 7 p.m.

A Bread of Heaven Sunrise Service will be at The Gardens at the Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe on June 30. Breakfast will be at 7 a.m., followed by the church service at 7:30 a.m.

More information on activities in Chillicothe June 28th through 30th is available on the Home of Sliced Bread website.

