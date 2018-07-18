Celebrate Recovery expands meeting schedule in Trenton

A Christ-based group in the area has added a new weekly meeting to help individuals with any problems they may have.

Celebrate Recovery now meets at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton on Tuesday evenings at 6:30. This is in addition to its weekly meetings at 10th Street Baptist Church in Trenton Saturday evenings at 6:30.

Eric Wattenbarger is part of the leadership team for Celebrate Recovery and says the program helps individuals through all kinds of issues, most of which he believes stem from a lack of a relationship with God. The small group uses a workbook to go through steps for recovery.

Wattenbarger says the program helps turn hurts, habits, and hangups into love, peace, and joy. He has gone through the program and now wants to help others through the program.

Call Eric Wattenbarger at 660-973-7801 for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...