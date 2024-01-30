Celebrate 100 years of the Livingston County Library on February 12

Share To Your Social Network

Join the Livingston County Library, 450 Locust Street, at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 12, for a special program commemorating the incorporation of the Livingston County Memorial Library Association.

One hundred years ago, on February 12, 1924, a group of local women’s clubs recognized the need for a public library. Beginning modestly in two rooms of Minnie Watkins’ house at Calhoun and Washington, the Library has now expanded to the impressive Lillian DesMarias Youth Library. This event celebrates the centennial milestone of the library.

Attendees will enjoy guest speakers, various displays, cake, and a shared appreciation of the library’s evolution. The celebration, “100 Years of Loving the Library” during National Library Month, will highlight our history, including automation, public access computers, renovation and expansion projects, the establishment of the first youth-centered library in the nation, reorganizing the Friends group, and our aspirations for the future.

For more information on the library’s adult programs, please contact the Main Library at 660-646-0547 or visit the library’s website.

