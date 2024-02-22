CDC warns of E. Coli outbreak linked to raw milk cheese

Share To Your Social Network

A CDC food safety alert has been issued regarding a multistate outbreak of E. coli infections linked to RAW FARM brand raw cheddar cheese. According to the alert, ten people have been reported infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli across four states. The report indicates that four individuals have been hospitalized, and one person developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a severe condition that can lead to kidney failure. Fortunately, there have been no reported deaths.

The CDC advises against consuming, selling, or serving RAW FARM brand raw cheddar cheese during the ongoing investigation. RAW FARM LLC has initiated a recall of the products in question and is collaborating with the FDA to address the issue.

What People and Businesses Should Do:

Cease the sale or service of RAW FARM brand raw cheddar cheese.

Thoroughly wash and sanitize any items and surfaces that might have come into contact with the contaminated cheese.

Contact a healthcare provider immediately if experiencing severe E. coli symptoms.

Clean surfaces and containers that may have been in contact with the products using hot soapy water or in a dishwasher.

E. coli Symptoms:

Individuals infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli typically suffer from severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Symptoms tend to appear 3 to 4 days after ingesting the bacteria, with most people recovering within 5 to 7 days without medical treatment, however, some may develop serious kidney issues, such as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), necessitating hospitalization. Signs of HUS include decreased urination, extreme fatigue, and a loss of color in the cheeks and inside the lower eyelids.

For additional information on E. coli, visit the CDC’s E. coli Questions and Answers page. For state-specific inquiries, contact the relevant state health department.

