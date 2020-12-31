CDC awards Missouri public water systems for fluoridation quality

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Nineteen community water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing tooth decay. The award recognizes those communities that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2019. Those water systems are as follows:

Albany Bernie Brookfield Cameron Eureka Glasgow Hannibal Jefferson City Jefferson County PWSD #2 Jackson Liberty MO American St. Joseph Moberly Park Hills Perryville Scott City Slater St. Louis County Water Unionville

“Water fluoridation is one of the best investments that a community can make in maintaining the oral health of its citizens. It is equally as effective in preventing cavities in children and adults,” stated Casey Hannan, MPH, Director, CDC Division of Oral Health. “Fluoridation is also highly cost-effective. Studies continue to show that for every $1 a community invests in water fluoridation, $20 are saved in dental treatment costs.”

Community water fluoridation has been recognized by the CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th Century. CDC recommends water fluoridation as one of the most practical, cost-effective, equitable, and safe measures a community can take to prevent tooth decay and improve oral health.

The Missouri Office of Dental Health works in conjunction with water operators to promote community water fluoridation and provide support, resources, and technical assistance they may need to make their jobs easier. By providing optimally fluoridated water to their community, water operators play an integral role in their customers’ dental health.

“We are pleased to present this award to these Missouri community water systems.” said John Dane, DDS, Missouri State Dental Director, “Water operators deserve recognition and thanks for providing safe, clean and fluoridated water to their customers.”

