Cathy McKay and Ryan Vandel promoted to new positions at Grundy Electric Cooperative

Cathy McKay began her employment with Grundy Electric Cooperative in May of 1979 as summer help. Over the past 44 years, Cathy has held positions of Customer Service Representative, Accountant, and served as Office Manager since 1989. In transitioning from duties as Office Manager to Assistant Manager/Manager of Finance, Cathy will be responsible for producing financial reports, managing investment activities, and creating strategies and plans for the financial health of the cooperative.

She is a Trenton native, graduating from Trenton High School and continuing her education at NCMC, Truman State, and Tarkio College, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management. Cathy is a member of the AMEC Missouri Accountants Association and the AMEC HR Association and currently serves on the MECE Credit Union board. She has completed the NRECA Supervisory Certificate and the NRECA Management Certificate.

Cathy is an elder and active member of the Hodge Presbyterian Church in Trenton, currently serving as treasurer and teaching adult Sunday School, treasurer of the NCMC Foundation Board, a member of the Trenton Rotary Club, a member and past president of Chapter MN, P. E. O., past president of the Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation Board, and has served on the Trenton R-IX Board of Education.

Ryan Vandel began his employment with Grundy Electric Cooperative in October 2011. Over the past 12 years, Ryan has held the position of Accountant. His new duties as Office Manager include coordinating office activities of clerical and accounting personnel and analyzing and organizing general office operations and procedures. Ryan will be responsible for consumer, general, plant, and subsidiary accounting.

Ryan is a Trenton native, having graduated from Trenton High School and then from North Central Missouri College with an AA Degree and Accounting Certificate. He later graduated from Missouri Western State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Accounting.

Ryan serves as an Elder at Hodge Presbyterian Church along with serving on various other church committees. He currently serves as the Advisory Board President-Elect for Bright Futures Trenton. He is also a volunteer for the Lunch Buddy mentoring program as well as a volunteer 4th-grade tutor through Bright Futures Trenton. Ryan has served on the board and as the treasurer for the Green Hills Animal Shelter. He has also served as a chamber ambassador for the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce.

