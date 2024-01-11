Catherine Hamilton named Wright Hospital Administrator

Catherine Hamilton, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, has been appointed Administrator of Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center, effective immediately. Hamilton has been serving in this role on an interim basis since August 2023, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the two North Central Missouri hospitals.

Since joining Saint Luke’s in 2011, Hamilton has held various positions, most recently as Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) for Saint Luke’s Critical Access Region. She obtained her Master of Science in Nursing degree from Webster University.

Darren Bass, CEO of Saint Luke’s North and Critical Access Region, commented on her appointment, “Catherine’s exceptional leadership and commitment have been apparent throughout her tenure at Saint Luke’s. Her emphasis on outstanding patient care and promoting teamwork will surely contribute to the prosperity of these hospitals. I am excited to collaborate with Catherine as she embraces this vital role and guides her teams to greater achievements.”

Furthermore, Jennifer Dixon, MBA, BSN, RN, NE-BC, has advanced from Director of Nursing to Associate Chief Nursing Officer (ACNO) for Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center. Dixon has been with Saint Luke’s since 2003. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Missouri–Kansas City and her Master of Business Administration degree from Western Governors University.