Cash rental rate guides now available on NCMC campus

The University of Missouri Extension Office of Grundy County has Cash Rental Rate Guides available.

The information can be picked up in the office in the basement of the Wilson Alexander Student Center on the North Central Missouri College Campus in Trenton.

Community Engagement Specialist in Community and Economic Development Meridith Berry says the Cash Rental Rates are done on a county and regional basis. The information comes from questionnaire responses and includes the highs, lows, and averages on good, fair, poor, crop, and pastureland.

The numbers are only as good as the information provided to the University of Missouri. Berry says the land in some areas of the state are worth “quite a bit more” than in other areas.

The Grundy County Extension Office also has Farmers Tax Guides and information on Missouri Fencing and Boundary Laws.