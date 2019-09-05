Cash Miller selected as NCMC’s Outstanding Student

Cash Miller from Warsaw, Missouri, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student. Cash is an A+ student pursuing his Associate in Arts degree. After graduation, he plans to transfer to continue his baseball career at a four-year school and pursue a degree in pre-law.
Cash is a baseball player and involved in Student Support Services and Phi Theta Kappa. “I chose NCMC for their academic reputation and the chance to play baseball,” said Cash. “The small-town feel was a nice transition into college; everyone helps you feel welcome at NCMC. I like all the events and activities for students; it makes you feel like part of a family.”
Cash enjoys Western Civilization with Instructor Maryellen Harman. “I liked the class because I’m kind of a history nerd. It was challenging, but I learned a lot and really enjoyed it.” Cash went on to say, “NCMC has a good small campus feel, and I enjoy that class sizes are small. It helps you not be too overwhelmed in college and connect with your instructors.”
Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.