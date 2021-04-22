Carrolton man and six-year-old child hospitalized after rollover crash on Highway 65

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A Carrollton man and child were taken to hospitals following a rollover crash on Wednesday afternoon in Benton County.

Fifty-Seven-year-old Robert McDowell of Carrollton was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. A six-year-old boy,

who was a passenger, was taken by ambulance to Bothwell Hospital in Sedalia with minor injuries.

The southbound sports utility vehicle went off Highway 65, traveled up an embankment, became airborne, and overturned. The vehicle then struck a guard rail and came to a stop upside down.

The SUV was demolished and the report noted McDowell was not using a seat belt while the six-year-old child was using safety equipment.

