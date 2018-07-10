Carrollton woman’s car totaled in crash on county road

The Highway Patrol reports a Carrollton woman sustained moderate injuries when her vehicle malfunctioned and ran off the road in Carroll County Tuesday afternoon.

Twenty-four-year-old Julia Eaves drove south on Route D when the vehicle reportedly malfunctioned about half a mile south of County Road 240 causing her to lose control. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and vaulted over a culvert before coming to rest causing the vehicle to be totaled.

An ambulance transported Eaves to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton and the Patrol reports she did not wear a safety device at the time of the accident.

