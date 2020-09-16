Carrollton woman injured in three-car crash on Highway 23

A woman from Carrollton was injured Tuesday morning in a three-car, Lafayette County accident.

Injuries were moderate for 29-year-old Rose Lake of Carrollton who was taken by private vehicle to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. Neither of the other two drivers was injured.

All three vehicles were traveling on Highway 23 when the car driven northbound by Rose Lake reportedly passed slower traffic, in the southbound lane, at a hillcrest. Her car subsequently struck nearly head-on with a vehicle driven by 56-year-old Darrell Peppers of Carrollton. Upon impact, his car traveled off the highway and came to a stop in a ditch. Lake’s vehicle came to a stop and was described as blocking the southbound lane when it was hit by an auto driven by 59-year-old David Smith of Waverly.

All drivers were using seat belts. Cars driven by Lake and Smith were demolished while the one driven by Peppers received extensive damage.

