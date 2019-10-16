Carrollton woman injured in single-vehicle crash

A Carrollton resident, 21-year-old Makayla Bowlen, received what the highway patrol called moderate injuries in a single-vehicle, rollover, accident in Chariton County.

The highway patrol report noted she was taken by ambulance to the Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall.

Ms. Bowlen was westbound when the sports utility vehicle (Chevy Trail Blazer) she was driving went off the left side of Highway 24, struck the ground, and overturned. The vehicle received extensive damage (in the 9:30 accident Monday morning) three miles to the west of Keytesville. The patrol said she was using a safety device.

