A resident of Carrollton was injured Tuesday evening when the vehicle she was driving slid off Highway 10, struck a ditch, and overturned.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kelsie O’Neal received minor injuries and was transported by a private party to Carroll County Memorial Hospital.

The highway patrol reported she was not using a seat belt. The sports utility vehicle was demolished in the 5:10 pm Tuesday accident that happened west of County Road 161.