Carrollton teenager injured in Saturday morning crash on Highway 65

A Carrollton teenager was injured in a single-vehicle crash early on Saturday morning on Highway 65.

The highway patrol reports 19-year-old Cordell Cooper was transported by private vehicle to Carroll County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened at 22833 south Highway 65 when Cooper’s southbound 2013 Ford traveled off the roadway, struck a culvert and median, returned to the roadway, then left the roadway again, striking an embankment.

The vehicle received extensive damage, and the patrol reported Cooper was not wearing a seat belt.

