A Carrollton teenager was injured Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle left the road, struck an embankment and overturned.

Eighteen-year-old Hannah Acklin received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle for medical attention.

Acklin was using a seat belt and the vehicle, a 2001 Toyota, received moderate damage in the accident on Carroll County Road 280.

Assistance was provided by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.

