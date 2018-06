A Carrollton teen pleaded not guilty to a felony sex-related charge in Carroll County Circuit Court Monday.

Online court information shows 17-year-old Corbin Gilmer has been charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy—deviate sexual intercourse—with a person less than 12 years old. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.

Gilmer is to appear for a hearing in Division Two of the Carroll County Circuit Court June 13th.

