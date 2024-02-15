Carrollton Shooting Update: Two juvenile boys die after transfer by medical helicopter

Share To Your Social Network

Carrollton Police Chief Michael Turk has announced that the two juvenile males, who suffered gunshot wounds on the evening of Wednesday, February 14, have succumbed to their injuries. The names of the boys have not been disclosed.

On the night of February 14, Turk stated that police were called to Carrollton City Park due to reports of potential gunfire. Upon arrival, officers found the two boys and promptly transported them to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, facing life-threatening conditions. They were awaiting transfer to a more specialized facility by medical helicopter at the time.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is providing support to the Carrollton Police Department in the ongoing investigation.

Turk assured the community that the area has been secured and there is no current threat to public safety.

Related