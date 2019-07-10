Carrollton man sentenced on leaving the scene of an accident charge

A Carrollton man pleaded guilty in Division One of Carroll County Circuit Court on Tuesday on charges stemming from an incident in December in which officials reported he fled from the scene of a vehicle accident.

Online court information shows Edward Everett Arnold, the Third (III) was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a felony charge of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle and 90 days in the custody of the Carroll County Sheriff on a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated—prior offender.

The court suspended execution of the sentence and placed Arnold on probation for five years for the two counts and ordered 10 days of shock incarceration on the misdemeanor charge. Four other counts were dismissed.

The court granted judgment against him and in favor of the State of Missouri for the Crime Victims Compensation Fund for $46.00. The costs of the action were assessed against him, including $300 into the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.

Officials previously reported Arnold attempted to pass a vehicle on southbound U. S. Highway 65 near the Missouri River Bridge when he collided with the other vehicle before fleeing on foot from the scene. He was apprehended when officers tracked his footprints in the snow.