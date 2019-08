A Carrollton man was injured Monday evening when, troopers say, the northbound vehicle he was driving went off a lettered route, struck a culvert and overturned on to its top.

Fifty-five-year-old Robert McDowell received moderate injuries and was flown by medical helicopter (LifeFlight Eagle) to the Liberty Hospital.

McDowell was not using a seat belt and the vehicle was demolished in the accident on Carroll county Route D at 6:15 Monday evening.