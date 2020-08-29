Carrollton man injured, Norborne teen escapes injury in two-vehicle crash on a county road

The Highway Patrol reports a Carrollton man sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County on the evening of Friday, August 28th.

Emergency medical services transported 37-year-old Bobby Derickson to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. The other driver, a 16-year-old girl from Norborne, was reported as not injured.

A crash report indicates Derickson’s vehicle traveled north on Route D when the other vehicle traveled into its path north of County Road 300. Derickson’s vehicle struck the other. Both vehicles received extensive damage.

The Patrol notes both drivers wore seat belts.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and EMS assisted at the scene of the crash.

