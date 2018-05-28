Carrollton man injured in Sunday cornfield crash

The highway patrol reports a Carrollton man was hurt early Sunday when the vehicle he was driving traveled into a ditch while he was pursuing another vehicle through a cornfield.

The 2003 GMC driven by Reynolds was extensively damaged in the incident off County Road 381 in Carroll County. Reynolds was wearing a seatbelt. 25-year old William Reynolds was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton with moderate injuries.

The patrol was assisted by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.

